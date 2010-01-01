Welcome
The Ultimate Fuel For Your Day
Fresh Energy Boost
1251 Avenue of the Cities, Silvis, IL
20oz $ 4.75 24oz $5.25
Pina Colada Sunset
Gummy Worm Beach Party
Fruit Loop Cupid
Warhead Fruit Punch
Mango Tango Pink Candy
Tropical Waves Blue Lagoon
Lucky Charm Berry Bliss
Cherry Limeade Midnight
Kapri Sun Create Your Own
Boba @2.50
Strawberry
Cherry
Peach
Mango
Blueberry
20oz $ 5.50 24oz $6.00
Strawberry
Peach
Pina Colada
20oz $3.50
Dr. Pepper, Coconut cream, Vanilla
Dr. Pepper, Coconut cream, Peach
Dr. Pepper, Raspberry
Diet Coke, Lime
Diet Coke, Coconut cream
Diet Coke, Coconut cream, Pineapple
Mountain Dew, Peach, Vanilla
Mountain Dew, Raspberry, Coconut
Sprite, Mango, Pineapple
Sprite, Coconut, Pineapple
Hot - 16oz $5/20oz $6
Iced - 20oz $4.75/24oz $5.25
Blended - 20oz $5.50/ 24oz $6
Banana Foster Turtle
Clover Lattes
Go NUTZ Smores
Caramel Macchiato Americano
Coffee Flavors
Toasted Marshmallow, Irish Cream, Vanilla Bean, Cupcake, Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter, Classic Hazelnut,
Brown Sugar Cinnamon,
Chocolate Macadamia Nut, White Chocolate, Caramel, Chocolate
Drip
16oz $2.50
20 oz $3
Cold Brew
20oz $4.50
24oz $5.00
20 oz $4.50 24oz $5
Iced or Hot
20oz $6.00 24oz $5.50
Pink
Skinny Pink
Pink Skinny Lemonade
Purple
Skinny Purple
White
Skinny White
Gold
